On Thursday night, as Indian neutralized Pakistani drones and missile attacks targeting several military sites, there was a complete blackout in several cities in North India, including Jammu and Pathankot. Stand-up comedian Samay Raina took to social media to show his support and gratitude towards the Indian Army. Raina also revealed how he was worried about his father, who is in Jammu at the moment.

Advertisment

Sharing a part of the conversation he had with his father on the phone amid a blackout in Jammu, Samay wrote, “My father calls me one last time tonight from Jammu to say goodnight. His voice, steady and calm, urges me to sleep and not worry—the Indian armed forces have everything under control. His calmness quiets my restless thoughts. I switch off the lights in my Mumbai home and walk to the window to draw the curtains. Outside my window, my neighbour’s lights still glow”.

Ranveer Allahbadia shares update about ‘brother’ Samay Raina: He will be back

"I know little about him, that’s just how it is here. I wonder if he, too, has family in Jammu, perhaps in Pathankot or if he might be the son of a brave soldier, who won’t sleep tonight, waiting for a morning call from his father on the front lines. My utmost respect to the armed forces and their families for all the sacrifices they make for our safety. Goodnight. Jai Hind," Samay added.

Advertisment

In another story, Samay wrote, “My prayers with everyone in Jammu. Sleep peacefully and believe in the Indian Army. Jai Hind”.

Raina shared the post on his Instagram Stories. Indo-Pak war | 7 terrorists killed as BSF foils infiltration bid supported by Pak Rangers

Advertisment

Global joy and social media buzz as Pope Leo XIV elected first American Pointiff

On Thursday night, India repelled multiple Pakistani strikes in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, and clamped a blackout in several border areas.



