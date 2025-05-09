India and Pakistan are embroiled in cross-border firing, as Pakistan violates ceasefire for the 15th consecutive day. India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam.

In the intervening night of May 8 and 9, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration attempt by a large group of terrorists. This operation was carried out Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The infiltration bid was detected by surveillance grid.

The BSF foiled the infiltration bid that was supported by fire from Pak Rangers' post Dhandhar. Alert troops neutralised the infiltration bid, killing at least 7 terrorists and caused extensive damage to the Pak Post Dhandhar.