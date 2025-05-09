India and Pakistan are embroiled in cross-border firing, as Pakistan violates ceasefire for the 15th consecutive day. India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam.
In the intervening night of May 8 and 9, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration attempt by a large group of terrorists. This operation was carried out Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The infiltration bid was detected by surveillance grid.
At around 2300 hours on 8 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K. @BSF_India @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs @PIB_India @BSF_SDG_WC @mygovindia— BSF JAMMU (@bsf_jammu) May 8, 2025
The BSF foiled the infiltration bid that was supported by fire from Pak Rangers' post Dhandhar. Alert troops neutralised the infiltration bid, killing at least 7 terrorists and caused extensive damage to the Pak Post Dhandhar.