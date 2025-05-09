Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, became the first American to be elected as the successor of Pope Francis. Born in Chicago and spending most of his time in Peru was elected by 133 red-robbed Cardinals who were sequestered inside the Sistine Chapel as the leader of 1.4 billion Catholics across the globe. This has generated widespread reactions from international leaders.

Reaction from the USA

President Donald Trump termed the election a "Great Honour” for the Country, expressing eagerness to meet the new pope.

Vice President J.D. Vance, who is a practising Catholic, Pope Leo XIV and extended prayers for his successful leadership.

Former President Barack Obama celebrated the ascension of a fellow Chicagoan to the papacy and called it a "historic day for the United States."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson remarked, "Everything dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago!"

Everything dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago! Congratulations to the first American Pope Leo XIV! We hope to welcome you back home soon.

Global Reactions

Stephen Cortell, the archbishop of York and the acting head of the church of England, expressed great joy with his fellow Anglicans in welcoming "the Bishop of Rome".

"As Anglicans, we give thanks for his call to Christians to be bridge-builders across the divisions of our world, and the divisions that continue to exist between churches. This is something Jesus asks of us."

French President Emmanuel Macron described it as a "historic moment". He extended a message of fraternity to all the Catholic people across the world. In a post on X, President Macron wrote, “May this new pontificate be one of peace and hope.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it a "deeply profound moment" for all Catholics across the globe and expressed his desire to meet the Pope. He also emphasised the Holy See's role in addressing major issues like climate change, poverty and social justice.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wished for a successful beginning of the pontificate of Pope, noting the pope's call for peace and brotherhood during times of conflict.

"In a time marked by conflict and unrest, his words from the Loggia delle Benedizioni are a powerful call for peace, brotherhood and responsibility," read a post from PM Giorgia Meloni

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin reflected on the joy in St. Peter’s Square, expressing hope that global goodwill would support Pope Leo XIV in his responsibilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky valued the Holy See's consistent stance on international law and hoped for continued Vatican support in Ukraine's pursuit of justice and peace.

Significance

Pope Leo XIV's election is seen as a continuation of Pope Francis's reformist legacy, emphasising inclusivity, social justice, and environmental stewardship. His appointment is welcomed by many in the progressive camp however, his appointment has not been desirable to the Cardinal brothers, close to Trump. American origin and a moderate stance have the potential to bridge divides within the Church and engage with contemporary global challenges.

