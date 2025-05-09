Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was announced as the 267th pope of the Catholic Church, has frequently criticised the Trump administration and his policies, especially on immigration. Interestingly, US President Donald Trump was among the first ones to congratulate the new pontiff, saying it was a “great honour” for the country.

Cardinal Prevost, named as Pope Leo XIV, has previously shared an article from his X account in 2015 criticising Trump’s “anti-immigrant rhetoric” as dangerous.

In February, he wrote on X, “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others,” while sharing a critical article on the vice president.

Last month, Pope Leo XIV reshared a post slamming Trump and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele over the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

“As Trump & Bukele use Oval to Feds’ illicit deportation of a US resident, once an undoc-ed Salvadorean himself, now-DC Aux +Evelio asks, ‘Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscience not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?’”

Trump congratulates Pope Leo XIV

US President Donald Trump hailed the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first pontiff from the United States, saying it was a “great honour” for the country.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

“I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

