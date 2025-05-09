New Pope Elected: Robert Francis Prevost has been announced as the successor to Pope Francis on Thursday (May 8) after 133 cardinals voted in the Papal Conclave. He becomes the first American pope, taking the papal name Leo XIV. He is a moderate who was close to Pope Francis and spent years as a missionary in Peru

Minutes earlier, white smoke was seen rising from the chimney atop the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, signalling that the new pope was elected, while bells of St Peter's Basilica and churches across Rome rang out.

The official announcement for the Catholic Church's 267th pontiff was made from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica.

Tens of thousands of people, who were gathered to witness the announcement of the new pope, cheered as Pope Leo XIV appeared on the balcony, waving, smiling and bowing.

"Peace by with you," he told the crowds. The new pontiff was introduced in Latin with his chosen papal name.

Trump congratulates Pope Leo XIV

US President Donald Trump hailed the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first pontiff from the United States, saying it was a "great honour" for the country.

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

