Ranveer Allahbadia has shared an endearing post about his ‘brother’, comedian Samay Raina. Allahbadia, Raina and a few other popular YouTubers were recently embroiled in controversy for a certain comment on Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. Several FIRs and court interventions later, Allahbadia recently made a comeback with his podcast. Now, the popular YouTuber who is also known as BeerBiceps has shared an update about Samay Raina.

Ranveer Allahbadia shares details about Samay Raina

During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, a fan asked Ranveer Allahbadia if he’s in touch with Samay Raina. The YouTuber shared an unseen Ghibli AI image of the two in response and wrote, “Samay will be back All of us have gotten closer after the events. Stand by each other in good times as well as in bad times. My brother is (already) a media legend. God is watching over all of us.” The YouTuber also sent love to Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija and wrote, “Just wanna say, love you @ashishchanchlani & @the.rebel.kid as well. Picture abhi baaki hai…”

India's Got Latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell

Allahbadia also revealed how the controversy affected his health and he lost money, peace, mental health, opportunity, repute, his parents' contentment and much more.

The YouTuber admitted that the incident also made him tougher, gave him spiritual growth and transformation

Allahbadia said, “Will slowly work towards getting back everything lost. Let the work speak."

India’s Got Latent controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent in February and asked a contestant questions on parental sex, body parts and intimacy. Ranveer asked, “Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join once to stop it forever?" The question led to uproar on social media.

Following the incident, a police complaint was lodged against Ranveer, Samay and other co-judges present on the episode, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija. Ranveer posted several apologies on social media following the backlash, and Samay deleted all of India’s Got Latent episodes from YouTube.

