YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on the online show India's Got Latent have sparked major controversy. Days after the delay, Allahbadia finally appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber on Monday (Feb 24) to record his statement over his remarks that kicked up a row.



On Feb 21, Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchalani, and Rakhi Sawant were summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell about the row that erupted after Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps remarks on Samay Raina's show.

Ranveer Allahbadia's record statement with Maharashtra Cyber police

Earlier this week, Alllahbadia appeared before the Maharashtra Police's Cyber Cell and said that he committed a "mistake" by making controversial comments, officials said, reported by PTI.



The official added that the social media influencer also admitted that he made a mistake by using specific words in his comments. And, he appeared on the show only because of his friend Raina.



He also revealed that he had not charged anything to appear on the show.

On Monday, Ashish Chanchlani, one of the judges on the particular viral episode, appeared separately before the Maharashtra Cyber to record his statements in the same case.

India's Got Latent controversy

During his appearance on the show, Allahbadia, known as "BeerBiceps," made tasteless comments about parents and sex, leading to major backlash.

Interacting with a contestant, Allahbadia asked, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."



After his comments went, multiple FIRs and complaints were filed against him. The authorities have also summoned actor Rakhi, who will record her statement on Feb 27, who had previously appeared in the show as a guest.

Meanwhile, Raina is yet to appear before the police to record his statement. The comedian is currently in the US for his show and has requested the police to take his statement through video conferencing, which has been denied.