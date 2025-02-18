Ranveer Allahbadia is currently facing a lot of backlash for his shocking words during his appearance on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. Amidst all, singer B Praak shared that the YouTuber must be forgiven for his words.

Advertisment

Praak's new statement comes after he slammed Allahbadia's remark and cancelled his appearance on his show.

Also read: ‘Something dirty in his mind’: SC slams Ranveer Allahbadia, but grants him protection from arrest

B Praak's new statement: Ranveer should be forgiven

Advertisment

Speaking to paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the singer said in Hindi, "Baat bahut badi thi aur galat baat thi. Par mereko yeh hai ki kisi ki family ko personally hurt nahi hona chahiye. Par agar koi banda dil se uss cheez ke liye maafi maangta hai, usko pachhtava hai uss cheez ka, toh humein uss cheez ko zyada drag nahi karna chahiye aur unhe maaf kar dena chahiye. (The matter was very serious and indeed wrong. But I believe that no one’s family should be hurt. And if someone genuinely apologises for their actions and truly regrets what they did, we shouldn’t drag the issue and forgive them)."

Talking further, he urged people to create good content, "But I did express what I felt was wrong. This was my personal thought process, and we didn’t say anything bad to anyone. You can see for yourself that if we create good content, people will appreciate it. Everything is based on your words. So every person should make good content, good movies, and good songs."

Advertisment

Also read: 'They want to kill me..' Ranveer Allahbadia breaks silence, reveals he's getting death threats

When B Praak called Ranveer's comments 'pathetic'

Criticizing the YouTuber for his controversial remarks, Praak revealed that he had cancelled his appearance on his podcast Beer Biceps.

"I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on Beer Biceps, and we canceled that. Why? Because we are all seeing how pathetic his thinking is. The choice of words that he used on Samay Raina's show," he said.

Also read: India's Got Latent row: Samay Raina gets relief, police grant him time till next month to record statement

India's Got Latent Row

The controversy that erupted over Ranveer's remark about parents and sex went viral. Interacting with one of the contestants, he asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?”

The clip from the show went viral across social media, garnering massive backlash. Following the controversies, multiple FIRs were filed, and summons were issued for Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and co-judges on the panel of the show.

Also read: 'What happens when mouth opens': AR Rahman takes a subtle dig at Ranveer Allahbadia's India's Got Latent controversy

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court gave partial relief to Allahbadia and stated no further FIRs shall be lodged against the influencer. However, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh slammed the podcaster, “...There is something dirty in his mind which has been vomited on the YouTube show.”