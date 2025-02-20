Samay Raina hosted his first stand-up show in Canada since the India's Got Latent controversy erupted. If we believe the words of one of the attendees, Raina appeared emotional and distressed as he addressed the controversy in a lighthearted manner.

Advertisment

The online show India's Got Latent came under fire over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's comment in one of the episodes.

Samay Raina reacts to India's Got Latent row

Except for a statement, Raina has mostly been silent on the viral matter. However, while hosting his first show in Edmonton, the Capital of Alberta, Canada, since he came under the radar, Raina did not shy away from addressing the issue.

Advertisment

Also read: India's Got Latent row: Samay Raina gets relief, police grant him time till next month to record statement

Taking the stage, Raina acknowledged the controversy in his way, thanking the audience for "paying" his legal fees.

Details of the show were shared by a fan named Shubham Dutta, who attended the event. Posting on the Facebook handle, he described Raina as looking tense with unkept hair and dark eye circles, but still, he managed to make the audience smile.





Advertisment

"For the first time, I saw a 25-year-old guy, weighed down by immense mental pressure, dark circles under his eyes, a sunken face, and unkempt hair, walk onto the stage in a dust-covered black hoodie. His first words into the mic? 'Thanks for paying my lawyer's fees'," Dutta wrote in the post that was in Bengali language.

Also read:B Praak says Ranveer Allahbadia should be forgiven over India's Got Latent row: 'We shouldn’t drag the issue'

Creating a humorous atmosphere, Samay joked about the ongoing controversy saying, "Iss Show Pe Bahot Mauka Ayega, Jahan Aapko Lag Sakta Hai Ki Mai Bahot Funny Kuch Bol Sakta Hoon, Par Tab Beerbiceps Ko Yaad Kar Lena Bhai...(There will be many moments in this show where you might think I could say something really funny, but in those moments, just remember BeerBiceps, brother.”

Also read: Old video of Kapil Sharma's joke on parents goes viral amid India's Got Latent controversy | Watch

Concluding the show, Raina reflected on his current situation, saying in Hindi, ''Maybe my time is bad right now, but remember, my friends—I am the time).”

Samay Raina's first statement

Days after his popular show courted controversy and multiple cases were registered against him, the popular stand-up comedian broke his silence on the matter, revealing that he had deleted all the episodes of the show from YouTube.

Also read: ‘Something dirty in his mind’: SC slams Ranveer Allahbadia, but grants him protection from arrest

In a post on his social media pages, Raina said that the controversy has been 'too much to handle' for him.

Assuring he would cooperate with all government agencies, he wrote, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."