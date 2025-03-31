Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, made a comeback with his podcast, The Ranveer Show, nearly two months after being engulfed in a controversy over his remark on the show India’s Got Latent. Allahbadia took to Instagram on Sunday, thanking his ‘loved ones’ and calling his comeback as ‘rebirth’.

Ranveer’s inappropriate comment about ‘watching parents have sex’ on Samay Raina’s show had led to multiple FIRs not just against him but also other celebrity guests on the show- Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija along with the host of the show, Samay Raina.

As Ranveer shared a post announcing his comeback, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani commented with a cautionary warning.

Ranveer posted a series of photos on Instagram. The first photo featured his team and well-wishers, while the next showed him quietly working on his laptop. He also shared a photo with his grandmother and his dog. “Thank you to my loved ones Thank you universe A new blessed chapter begins – Rebirth (sic)," he wrote.

Ashish wrote, “Love you, But next time you are meeting me please dont crack jokes near me."

Tanmay Bhat, also a friend of Ranveer, too, posted a series of comments to troll him. He wrote “Nice of you to click photo with the only subscribers you have left". He also wrote, “Like this comment if you want a B Praak podcast", “Missed you (not really)".

India’s Got Latent controversy

It all started when Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent and asked a contestant questions on parental sex, body parts and intimacy. Ranveer asked, “Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join once to stop it forever?" The question led to uproar on social media.

Following the incident, a police complaint was lodged against Ranveer, Samay and other co-judges present on the episode, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija. Ranveer posted several apologies on social media following the back and Samay deleted all of India’s Got Latent episodes from YouTube.

