YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia has been granted permission by the Supreme Court to resume his podcast, The Ranveer Show. The SC has granted permission on condition that Ranveer maintains standards of decency and morality on the show.



A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh allowed Allahbadia to resume the show after taking into note that the livelihood of around 280 employees depends on the telecast of his show.



"As of now, the petitioner was restrained from airing any shows. Subject to the petitioner furnishing an undertaking that his podcast shows will maintain the desired standards of morality and decency so that viewers of any age group can watch, the petitioner is permitted to resume The Ranveer Show," the bench added in its order.



Earlier, it had also directed Allahabadia and his associates to be "off from show business from some time".

Advertisment

India's Got Latent row: Samay Raina gets relief, police grant him time till next month to record statement

The apex court further asked the Centre to propose measures to regulate content for YouTube channels and social media.



The bench also extended its interim order of granting protection to the podcaster from arrest in the FIRs registered against him in Guwahati, Mumbai and Jaipur.

Ranveer Allahbadia tells police his 'parents sex' remark was a mistake, didn't charge anything for Samay Raina's show



The bench was hearing his petition seeking clubbing of FIRs registered against him across the country for controversial remarks made by him and others who were part of an episode of India's Got Latent. The show was hosted by Samay Raina, which would typically feature guests roasting participants. Amid severe backlash, Raina deleted all the episodes of the show from YouTube.

Advertisment

'Dirty and perverted'

Earlier, the top court came down heavily on Allahabadia for his inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on the show India's Got Latent and described it as "dirty and perverted."



The bench had also directed no further FIR shall be registered against him based on an episode aired on the show India's Got Latent. It had also asked him to deposit his passport with the police, and he can't leave the country without permission of the court.



The top court had also asked the Centre if it wanted to do something about obscene content on YouTube and other social media and sought the Attorney General and Solicitor General's assistance in the matter.



It said we should not overlook the importance and sensitivity of the issue.



On February 11, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the Guwahati Police have registered an FIR against YouTubers and social influencers Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions on India's Got Latent.



‘Something dirty in his mind’: SC slams Ranveer Allahbadia, but grants him protection from arrest





Notably, FIRs have been registered against these influencers in Mumbai and Guwahati.