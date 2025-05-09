The Lord of the Rings spinoff The Hunt for Gollum has gotten an official release date from Warner Bros. The movie is a prequel to Peter Jackson's trilogy and is based on the appendices written by J. R. R. Tolkien for the books.

Mixed legacy of LOTR spinoffs

The recent attempts of studios to recreate the magic of the original The Lord of the Rings trilogy have been much like the themes of greed and corruption explored in the books. It started okay with Peter Jackson's adaptation of The Hobbit, a good idea on paper, but it was needlessly stretched into a trilogy.

Then we have Amazon with its Rings of Power series, which started interesting, quickly turned boring, and then became awful. Now we have Warner Bros' Gollum spinoff, which was initially delayed but is now scheduled to be released on December 17, 2027. How this one will turn out is anyone’s guess.

What is The Hunt for Gollum about?

This is not to say that The Hunt for Gollum does not have potential. It focuses on Aragorn, who is charged by Gandalf the Grey to track down and capture Gollum, who possesses the One Ring. Andy Serkis will be reprising his breakthrough role as Gollum, and Ian McKellen is rumoured to return as Gandalf, but there is no confirmation if Viggo Mortensen will return as Aragorn.

So Lord of the Rings fans will have to wait until 2027 to find out how The Hunt for Gollum turns out.

