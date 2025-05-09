The latest Production Weekly report has confirmed that The Batman 2, starring Robert Pattinson, is scheduled to start production in March of 2026. The movie is the sequel to 2022's critically and commercially successful The Batman, and fans finally got an update on when filming will start.

Matt Reeves listed as writer, not director

However, the report also revealed that Matt Reeves is not attached as the director of the project. Reeves wrote and directed The Batman and wrote the script for the sequel, and while he is named as the writer, no one is mentioned as the director.

The Batman 2 has gone through a few production delays, with one of the reasons being the launch of the DCU. DC Studio co-head James Gunn has talked about his enthusiasm for the project and Matt Reeves's script on numerous occasions, so his omission as the director could just be an oversight.

Little weird that the latest issue of Production Weekly doesn’t include a director for THE BATMAN PART II… pic.twitter.com/faet5uHlF7 — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) May 7, 2025

Separate from the DCU

Considering that Matt Reeves also served as the executive producer for The Penguin mini-series, a spinoff of The Batman that focused on the Penguin. Colin Farrell reprised his role, and the show was met with universal acclaim and three Golden Globes. He is attached to several other planned spinoffs. It seems more than unlikely that Reeves will just walk away from the project.

The Batman and its sequel will not be a part of the DCU and are set in a different cinematic universe. DC Studios has announced that it is working on its own Batman movie, which will be based on the Batman: The Brave and the Bold comic storyline.

The Batman 2 is scheduled to release worldwide on October 1, 2027.

