What happens when an enthusiastic director meets up with an equally charged actor who wants to push his limits in the action genre? You get Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible films. Now that a new film from the franchise is up for release this May, director Christopher McQuarrie spoke about taking Mission Impossible underwater and exploring newer avenues.

For nearly three decades, Mission: Impossible has raised the bar for action with each installment. At the heart of it all is one man, Ethan Hunt, brought to life with relentless intensity and physical daring by Tom Cruise. From leaping out of airplanes to scaling the tallest skyscrapers, the Hollywood actor hax become synonymous with jaw-dropping stunts and uncompromising ambition.

Now as the franchise comes to a close with the last film, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, McQuarrie reflects on the insanity, magic and the enduring legacy of a franchise like this one.

What to expect from the last Mission Impossible film

Christopher McQuarrie told WION, “In the last movie, Tom wanted to jump a motorcycle oﬀ a cliﬀ, I wanted to wreck a train. That's how that movie started. And that’s what we did.”

For the next chapter, their ambitions escalated. “With this one, Tom wanted to walk on the wing of a plane and I wanted to shoot a submarine sequence, so that’s what we’ve done,” he added.

Explaining, the director said, “Submarines are one of the most amazingly cinematic environments. I just love the language of them. The culture on a submarine is a very specific world with very specific jargon, and even when you can't understand a word the people on them are saying [in movies], it's very, very gripping and involving. Take Crimson Tide. I don't know what ‘zero degrees down bubble’ means but it sounds really cool.”

About The Final Reckoning film

In The Final Reckoning, Ethan Hunt embarks on his most risky and complex mission to dare one that threatens not only international security but even his existence. Ethan is forced to the verge of his physical and mental limits by an unrelenting enemy from the shadows, broken alliances and a revelation of long-buried secrets.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will release in India on May 17, 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu in 4Dx and IMAX.