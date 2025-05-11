Trust Kanye West to start a new controversy. The rapper released a new song praising Hitler which has so far raked millions of streams. The song continues with his antisemitic rhetoric.

Kanye West is a Nazi supporter

The song is called ‘Heil Hitler’ and is currently available only on X. It has been banned on other platforms. On X, it has recorded more than a million streams. The song originally released on multiple streaming platforms but has since been removed.

The cover art of the single resembles a swastika.

The song has been removed from popular music streaming platforms like Spotify, Soundcloud and other platforms.

Taking to social media, Kanye wrote, “‘Heil Hitler’ by Ye has been banned by all digital streaming platforms while ‘Rednecks’ by Randy Newman remains streamable. They’re literally keeping the n—s down.”

This is not the first time that Kanye West has publicly spoken about his views on Jews. In February, his X account was briefly deactivated after writing that he’s “never apologizing for my Jewish comments,” adding in a disturbing series of posts, “I’m a Nazi. Hitler was sooooo fresh.”

Then he did something similar in 2022. He later released an apology in Hebrew the next year.

Meanwhile, Musk’s stance on free speech and censorship leave little hope for regulating hate speech on the platform, after he previously ripped into advertisers who pulled out of X in 2023 over his own amplification an antisemitic post.