Saturday Night Live just got more exciting as The White Lotus star Walter Goggins has been roped in for hosting duties for the latest episode. The episode will come out on May 11 and is expected to be a good one. This will be Walter’s first public act since his praiseworthy performance in The White Lotus.

Known for his impeccable comedy timing and acting, Walter Goggins is expected to bring his unique flair to the SNL stage.

When to watch Walter on SNL

Saturday Night Live debuted in 1975. SNL has aired live since then. The latest episode, Episode 20 of Season 50 featuring Goggins, will air on May 9, 2025, on NBC. To catch the episode live, viewers will need a streaming service like Fubo, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling, many of which offer free trials.

For those who can wait till Sunday, the new episode will also be available on Peacock.

Walton's episode had Arcade Fire as the musical guest. Next week's show will have Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson and musical guest Bad Bunny. This will mark NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 and the show will officially be in the television history books.