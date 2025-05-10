Taylor Swift has reportedly been subpoenaed by Justin Baldoni's legal team ahead of the trial. Swift lent her voice for a cameo in the movie It Ends With Us (2024), which was based on the book by Colleen Hoover. Her name had been swirling around the trial for months due to her close friendship with Blake Lively.

Lively accuses Baldoni of misconduct

Lively sued her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni in December, accusing him of “disturbing” and “unprofessional” behaviour on set, along with orchestrating a retaliatory smear campaign. Baldoni has strongly denied the allegations and, in January, filed a countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion.

Swift’s team denies any direct involvement

In a statement obtained by Deadline, a representative of Swift stated: “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie. She was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was travelling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

“Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

The trial between Lively and Baldoni is scheduled to begin in March 2026, with both sides preparing for what is expected to be a highly publicised legal battle.

