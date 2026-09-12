/What’s in the menu for BRICS Summit gala dinner hosted by PM Modi? Details here

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting an extravagant gala dinner for world leaders attending the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday (Sep 12). The dinner puts India’s rich culinary diversity in the spotlight, with a menu bringing together regional flavours, traditional recipes and modern presentation.
From the Himalayas to southern India, and from Gujarati delicacies to the iconic sweets of Old Delhi, the menu takes guests on a culinary journey across the country. It brings together the richness of Indian cuisine with age-old traditions, offering world leaders a taste of India beyond the summit halls.
What’s in the BRICS menu?
Starters
- Khandvi Mille - Feuille: Steamed gram-flour roll, tempered with mustard, coconut and curry leaves. Served with Kesar mango, micro-greens and yoghurt dressing
- Khumb Galouti: Tender pan-grilled mushroom kebabs with mint pearls, served on a bed of sheermal bread
Main Course
Trending Stories
- Paneer Lababdar: Soft cottage cheese cubes simmered in a rich gravy of shallots and tomato
- Gucchi Marmik: Himalayan morel mushrooms and tender asparagus, gently simmered with saffron, raisins, and mamra almonds
- Carrot Bean Poriyal: Blend of carrots and green beans toasted in aromatic South Indian spices in hand-pressed virgin coconut oil and finished with freshly grated coconut
- Thakkali Belle Saaru: Light lentil broth of toor dal enriched with fresh tomatoes and curry leaves
Millet Pulao: Fragrant basmati rice and pearl millets cooked with spices and seasonal aromatics
- Beetroot Raita: Chilled yoghurt with beetroot and fresh herbs
(Assorted Indian Breads)
Dessert
- Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi: Seasonal fruits and lightly whipped cream paired with a crispy sweet fritter
- Shahtoot Phirni: Slow-cooked pudding of milk and rice, topped with sweet mulberries and gold leaf