/What’s in the menu for BRICS Summit gala dinner hosted by PM Modi? Details here

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting an extravagant gala dinner for world leaders attending the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday (Sep 12). The dinner puts India’s rich culinary diversity in the spotlight, with a menu bringing together regional flavours, traditional recipes and modern presentation.

From the Himalayas to southern India, and from Gujarati delicacies to the iconic sweets of Old Delhi, the menu takes guests on a culinary journey across the country. It brings together the richness of Indian cuisine with age-old traditions, offering world leaders a taste of India beyond the summit halls.