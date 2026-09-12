/India bridging Gulf divide amid war? Iran’s Pezeshkian meets UAE Crown Prince at BRICS

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks on Saturday (Sep 12) at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The two leaders held a meeting amid the tensions in the Middle East fueled by the US-Iran war. The meeting highlights India’s role in acting as a bridge between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, as relations between the two Gulf nations soured when Tehran retaliated against the US strikes across the region.