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India bridging Gulf divide amid war? Iran’s Pezeshkian meets UAE Crown Prince at BRICS

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 17:39 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 17:39 IST
India bridging Gulf divide amid war? Iran’s Pezeshkian meets UAE Crown Prince at BRICS

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at BRICS Summit. Photograph: (MEHR News Agency)

Story highlights

At the India-hosted BRICS Summit, Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian met UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed amid US-Iran tensions, highlighting India’s role as a potential Gulf diplomatic bridge.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks on Saturday (Sep 12) at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The two leaders held a meeting amid the tensions in the Middle East fueled by the US-Iran war. The meeting highlights India’s role in acting as a bridge between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, as relations between the two Gulf nations soured when Tehran retaliated against the US strikes across the region.

(more details to follow)

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 3 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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