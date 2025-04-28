When he is not jumping off planes and running from bad guys, Tom Cruise is promoting movies, not just his movies, but all good movies. The actor made headlines last year when he urged fans to watch both Barbie and Oppenheimer on the big screen while promoting Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

Now, ahead of the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, he is urging fans to watch director Ryan Coogler's movie Sinners on the big screen. Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood superstar congratulated Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, and the entire cast and crew on its success and urged fans not to miss the post-credit scenes in the movie.

Sinners becomes one of the biggest hits of 2025

Sinners is a horror film set in the 1930s in the Mississippi Delta, and follows twin brothers who return to their hometown to start over only to come face to face with powerful supernatural forces. The movie has been receiving universal praise from critics and audiences and is one of the breakout hits of the year. The movie has grossed over $161 million since its release and is on track to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

The Final Reckoning is set for release

As for Tom Cruise, He is gearing up for the release of the next instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Final Reckoning, which will be the final entry in the iconic franchise and has a budget of $400 million, making it one of the most expensive Hollywood movies ever made.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be hitting the big screen worldwide on May 23, 2025.

