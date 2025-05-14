Published: May 14, 2025, 10:16 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
The prestigious Cannes Film Festival has begun, with celebrities from all walks of life coming together to celebrate the best-of-the-best cinema. Check out all the updates from day one of the festival here.
1 / 16
(Photograph:)
Day 1 of Cannes Film Festival
From May 13th, the Cannes Film Festival has kicked off its 78th edition with the world premiere of Amélie Bonnin’s debut feature, Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day), led by Juliette Armanet, Bastien Bouillon, and François Rollin
2 / 16
(Photograph:)
Lifetime Achievement
Honouring his decades-long career and his contribution to cinema, veteran actor Robert De Niro was bestowed with the honorary Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement at the Cannes 2025. The award was presented by actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio. The two actors have worked together in several acclaimed and blockbuster movies.
3 / 16
(Photograph:)
Gala's jury panel
The festival formally kicked off on Monday with the prestigious gala's jury panel walking on the red carpet. Jury president Juliette Binoche walked with her fellow jurors: Halle Berry, Payal Kapadia, Alba Rohrwacher, Leïla Slimani, Dieudo Hamadi, Hong Sangsoo, Carlos Reygadas, and Jeremy Strong.
4 / 16
(Photograph:)
Juliette Binoche
Juliette Binoche looked elegant! The jury president wore a white white silk crepe top with a dramatic hood, matched with high-waist pants. She completed her look with diamond earrings.
5 / 16
(Photograph:)
Heidi Klum
On the very first day, model and actress Heidi Klum broke the new dress code rules with a dress that featured a huge train. Klum, who is known for her out-of-the-box fashion choices, failed to create a statement with a breezy pink and white gown
6 / 16
(Photograph:)
Wan QianHui
Chinese actor Wan QianHui captured everyone's attention as she walked the Cannes red carpet in a stunning voluminous white gown. However, her outfit choice violated Cannes' new dress code rule.
7 / 16
(Photograph:)
Halle Berry
Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry, a jury member at this year's festival, walked the red carpet in a sophisticated gown by the French label Jacquemus. Her sleek dress featured white and black stripes with a large cut on both sides.
8 / 16
(Photograph:)
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid slayed in black! The actress walked the red carpet of the opening ceremony wearing a stylish sating gown with a thigh-high slit. What was the highlight of her look? It was her honey-blonde hair.
9 / 16
(Photograph:)
Day 1 of Cannes Film Festival
From May 13th, the Cannes Film Festival has kicked off its 78th edition with the world premiere of Amélie Bonnin’s debut feature, Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day), led by Juliette Armanet, Bastien Bouillon, and François Rollin
10 / 16
(Photograph:)
Lifetime Achievement
Honouring his decades-long career and his contribution to cinema, veteran actor Robert De Niro was bestowed with the honorary Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement at the Cannes 2025. The award was presented by actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio. The two actors have worked together in several acclaimed and blockbuster movies.
11 / 16
(Photograph:)
Gala's jury panel
The festival formally kicked off on Monday with the prestigious gala's jury panel walking on the red carpet. Jury president Juliette Binoche walked with her fellow jurors: Halle Berry, Payal Kapadia, Alba Rohrwacher, Leïla Slimani, Dieudo Hamadi, Hong Sangsoo, Carlos Reygadas, and Jeremy Strong.
12 / 16
(Photograph:)
Juliette Binoche
Juliette Binoche looked elegant! The jury president wore a white white silk crepe top with a dramatic hood, matched with high-waist pants. She completed her look with diamond earrings.
13 / 16
(Photograph:)
Heidi Klum
On the very first day, model and actress Heidi Klum broke the new dress code rules with a dress that featured a huge train. Klum, who is known for her out-of-the-box fashion choices, failed to create a statement with a breezy pink and white gown
14 / 16
(Photograph:)
Wan QianHui
Chinese actor Wan QianHui captured everyone's attention as she walked the Cannes red carpet in a stunning voluminous white gown. However, her outfit choice violated Cannes' new dress code rule.
15 / 16
(Photograph:)
Halle Berry
Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry, a jury member at this year's festival, walked the red carpet in a sophisticated gown by the French label Jacquemus. Her sleek dress featured white and black stripes with a large cut on both sides.
16 / 16
(Photograph:)
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid slayed in black! The actress walked the red carpet of the opening ceremony wearing a stylish sating gown with a thigh-high slit. What was the highlight of her look? It was her honey-blonde hair.