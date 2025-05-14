LOGIN

Cannes film festival: What happened on day 1 - rules broken on red carpet, De Niro gets honorary Palme d'Or

Pragati Awasthi
Written By Pragati Awasthi
Published: May 14, 2025, 10:16 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
The prestigious Cannes Film Festival has begun, with celebrities from all walks of life coming together to celebrate the best-of-the-best cinema. Check out all the updates from day one of the festival here.
Day 1 of Cannes Film Festival
1 / 16
(Photograph:)

Day 1 of Cannes Film Festival

From May 13th, the Cannes Film Festival has kicked off its 78th edition with the world premiere of Amélie Bonnin’s debut feature, Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day), led by Juliette Armanet, Bastien Bouillon, and François Rollin
Lifetime Achievement
2 / 16
(Photograph:)

Lifetime Achievement

Honouring his decades-long career and his contribution to cinema, veteran actor Robert De Niro was bestowed with the honorary Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement at the Cannes 2025. The award was presented by actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio. The two actors have worked together in several acclaimed and blockbuster movies.
Gala's jury panel
3 / 16
(Photograph:)

Gala's jury panel

The festival formally kicked off on Monday with the prestigious gala's jury panel walking on the red carpet. Jury president Juliette Binoche walked with her fellow jurors: Halle Berry, Payal Kapadia, Alba Rohrwacher, Leïla Slimani, Dieudo Hamadi, Hong Sangsoo, Carlos Reygadas, and Jeremy Strong.
Juliette Binoche
4 / 16
(Photograph:)

Juliette Binoche

Juliette Binoche looked elegant! The jury president wore a white white silk crepe top with a dramatic hood, matched with high-waist pants. She completed her look with diamond earrings.
Heidi Klum
5 / 16
(Photograph:)

Heidi Klum

On the very first day, model and actress Heidi Klum broke the new dress code rules with a dress that featured a huge train. Klum, who is known for her out-of-the-box fashion choices, failed to create a statement with a breezy pink and white gown
Wan QianHui
6 / 16
(Photograph:)

Wan QianHui

Chinese actor Wan QianHui captured everyone's attention as she walked the Cannes red carpet in a stunning voluminous white gown. However, her outfit choice violated Cannes' new dress code rule.
Halle Berry
7 / 16
(Photograph:)

Halle Berry

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry, a jury member at this year's festival, walked the red carpet in a sophisticated gown by the French label Jacquemus. Her sleek dress featured white and black stripes with a large cut on both sides.
Bella Hadid
8 / 16
(Photograph:)

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid slayed in black! The actress walked the red carpet of the opening ceremony wearing a stylish sating gown with a thigh-high slit. What was the highlight of her look? It was her honey-blonde hair.
Day 1 of Cannes Film Festival
9 / 16
(Photograph:)

Day 1 of Cannes Film Festival

From May 13th, the Cannes Film Festival has kicked off its 78th edition with the world premiere of Amélie Bonnin’s debut feature, Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day), led by Juliette Armanet, Bastien Bouillon, and François Rollin
Lifetime Achievement
10 / 16
(Photograph:)

Lifetime Achievement

Honouring his decades-long career and his contribution to cinema, veteran actor Robert De Niro was bestowed with the honorary Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement at the Cannes 2025. The award was presented by actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio. The two actors have worked together in several acclaimed and blockbuster movies.
Gala's jury panel
11 / 16
(Photograph:)

Gala's jury panel

The festival formally kicked off on Monday with the prestigious gala's jury panel walking on the red carpet. Jury president Juliette Binoche walked with her fellow jurors: Halle Berry, Payal Kapadia, Alba Rohrwacher, Leïla Slimani, Dieudo Hamadi, Hong Sangsoo, Carlos Reygadas, and Jeremy Strong.
Juliette Binoche
12 / 16
(Photograph:)

Juliette Binoche

Juliette Binoche looked elegant! The jury president wore a white white silk crepe top with a dramatic hood, matched with high-waist pants. She completed her look with diamond earrings.
Heidi Klum
13 / 16
(Photograph:)

Heidi Klum

On the very first day, model and actress Heidi Klum broke the new dress code rules with a dress that featured a huge train. Klum, who is known for her out-of-the-box fashion choices, failed to create a statement with a breezy pink and white gown
Wan QianHui
14 / 16
(Photograph:)

Wan QianHui

Chinese actor Wan QianHui captured everyone's attention as she walked the Cannes red carpet in a stunning voluminous white gown. However, her outfit choice violated Cannes' new dress code rule.
Halle Berry
15 / 16
(Photograph:)

Halle Berry

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry, a jury member at this year's festival, walked the red carpet in a sophisticated gown by the French label Jacquemus. Her sleek dress featured white and black stripes with a large cut on both sides.
Bella Hadid
16 / 16
(Photograph:)

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid slayed in black! The actress walked the red carpet of the opening ceremony wearing a stylish sating gown with a thigh-high slit. What was the highlight of her look? It was her honey-blonde hair.