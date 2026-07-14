/Why B-2 is almost silent on ground? Here is the engineering that makes a 153-tonne aircraft hard to hear

The B-2 is simultaneously one of the most powerful and one of the quietest military aircraft in existence. Its four F118 engines produce approximately 69,000 pounds of thrust combined — comparable to many large transport aircraft. Yet its acoustic signature at altitude is a fraction of what that thrust level would produce in a conventional design. The silence is not accidental. It is the result of the same engineering philosophy that shapes every aspect of the B-2: reduce every detectable signature, in every domain, by every means available. The B-2 is designed to be unfindable. That design goal applies to radar, infrared, acoustic, and visual domains alike.