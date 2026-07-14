/It takes 60 people to keep one B-2 flying! Who they are and what they do?

The B-2 has a maintenance-to-flight-hour ratio that is unlike any other operational combat aircraft. For every flight hour, the B-2 requires approximately 50 to 80 hours of maintenance — a figure that has improved over the aircraft's service life but remains extraordinarily high by any standard. An F-16 requires roughly 20 maintenance hours per flight hour. The B-1B Lancer requires around 60. The B-2 sits at the top of the scale. At any given time, a significant fraction of the B-2 fleet is in scheduled or unscheduled maintenance, unavailable for flight. The ratio of maintenance personnel to aircraft is one of the largest in military aviation.