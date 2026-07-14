/Why B-2 bomber's core computers still run on 1980s software?

The B-2 Spirit was designed in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Its core mission computer architecture, its avionics software frameworks, and several of its fundamental systems were written in programming languages and on hardware platforms that are now decades obsolete. Updating them is not a matter of installing new software. It means recertifying every system that touches them, rewriting millions of lines of code, and retesting the entire aircraft from scratch — a process so expensive that the Air Force has repeatedly chosen to maintain legacy systems rather than modernise them.