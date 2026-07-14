/Why B-2 bomber shows up on radar as a bird even being 172 feet wide?

The B-2 Spirit has a wingspan of 172 feet — wider than the fuselage of a Boeing 737 is long. It weighs up to 336,500 pounds fully loaded. It is one of the largest aircraft in the world. And yet on most radar systems, it produces a return roughly equivalent to a large seagull. The contrast between the B-2's physical reality and its electromagnetic reality is one of the most extraordinary engineering achievements of the 20th century — and almost nobody who writes about it actually describes what the aircraft looks like in person.