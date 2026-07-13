/What happens if a B-2 goes down over enemy territory? The rescue plan for the world's most sensitive aircraft

The only B-2 ever destroyed — the Spirit of Kansas, which crashed on takeoff at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam in 2008 — was on a friendly base when it went down. US personnel immediately secured the wreckage. The classified components, materials, and systems were recovered, inventoried, and managed under controlled conditions. The crash investigation had full access to the debris field. This is the best-case scenario for a B-2 loss. The worst-case scenario — a B-2 going down over or near adversary territory during a combat mission — has never happened. The planning for it exists, and it is considerably more complicated than what happened in Guam.