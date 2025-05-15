Published: May 15, 2025, 05:13 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 05:13 IST

Story highlights Entertainment Hollywood Jennifer Lopez's controversial relationship with Sean Diddy has come under scrutiny amid his trial which began a couple of days ago.

Show Full Article

Jennifer Lopez has always been vocal about love. She has loved in public, always been up for some PDA and her breakups have also been public. While her recent failure in love with ex Ben Affleck will be remembered for a long time, Jennifer Lopez was once arrested while she was in a relationship with incarcerated rapper and music producer, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Jennifer Lopez and Sean Diddy were a thing in the late 1990s. She and him had an off-again-on-again relationship between 1999 and 2001, between the end of JLo’s first marriage to Ojani Noa, and her marriage to her second husband dancer Cris Judd.

Here’s everything you need to know about JLo and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s relationship, and their arrests in 1999.

Jennifer Lopez and Diddy stared dating in 1999, and the relationship ended in 2001. The singer and actress has talked warmly about Combs in recent years. In a 2014 interview with Access Hollywood she said that Combs “gave me so many cues and taught me so many things,” adding “there’s still so much mutual respect and admiration there.”

As for the arrest, it happened in 1999 when Diddy was arrested following a shooting at a New York city nightclub. At the time, Diddy was accompanied by his bodyguard Anthony “Wolf”,a rapper named Jamal ‘Shyne’ Barrows and his then- girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

As per reports, the fight started with a disagreement and ended in gunfire that left three people injured. Sean Combs and Jamal faced multiple charges. Diddy’s charges were dropped. He reached out for an out-of-court settlement with a girl names Reuben who filed $130 million lawsuit claiming that he shot her in the face.

At the time of the incident, both Diddy and JLo were arrested and, as reported by The Guardian, initially charged with criminal possession of stolen property. The charges against Lopez were dropped overnight, but Sean Combs and Jamal Barrow went to trial. Diddy faced additional charges of bribery; he had allegedly offered the driver of the car $50,000 to say the gun was his.

Diddy was acquitted of the charges. His 21-year-old co-defendant, Jamal ‘Shyne’ Barrow, was charged with five offences, including first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. Barrow was acquitted of attempted murder but served ten years for his charges. Nobody was ever charged and found guilty of the actual shooting.