It was a really tough scene for Sean Diddy Combs’ family as a male escort was brought in to take the stand at the former music mogul’s sex crimes trial. When a man who interacted with Diddy during his years of crazy parties was brought in to narrate his experience, Diddy’s three grown up daughters left the courtroom as the testimony became extremely graphic and too much to bear.

Graphic testimony

The testimony involved graphic and lurid details of the music mogul's alleged activities.

The man identified as Daniel Phillip was a male escort. He told the court that he had been paid by Combs' ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura to have sex with her as Combs sat in the corner watching them while he masturbated. Phillip also testified that he witnessed Combs being violent towards Cassie on several occasions.

As the testimony became too graphic, Diddy’s daughters — recent high school graduate Chance Combs and 18-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs — left the courtroom twice while Phillips testified. Each of these times, the man told in detail how Diddy sat in the corner and masturbated while him and Cassie had intercourse.

Prosecutors also played in court the hotel security footage from 2016 where Combs is seen assaulting Ventura, shoving her to the ground and kicking her.

Diddy’s daughters remained in the courtroom as the video played. They looked straight ahead while Diddy’s sons watched the video.

About Diddy's case

Sean Diddy Combs is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.