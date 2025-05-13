Sean Diddy Combs trial: On the first day of the trial, things got pretty escalated and disturbing for many as a male escort was called to the witness stand. The man identified as Daniel Phillip, 41, said he saw a lot during his infamous parties – from rampant drug use to beatings et al.

Graphic testimony

Daniel gave an extremely graphic testimony which lasted an hour. He spoke about his sexual encounters with Diddy and his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. He spoke of the time between the years 2012 and 2014.

In his testimony, Daniel said he was paid between $700 and $6,000 on several occasions to have sex with Cassie Ventura. Diddy watched and masturbated through it.

He also said that he saw Diddy physically abuse Cassie and in one case, he was given the drug MDMA.

Daniel revealed that he happened to get into close encounter with Diddy when he started working as the manager of a male revue show in Manhattan around 2012. One night, his boss asked if he could go to the Gramercy Park Hotel for a bachelorette party because none of his dancers were available. Daniel expected to perform a strip tease for a group of women but instead, Cassie Ventura opened the door to her hotel room and asked if he was okay engaging with just her.

The man remembered that Cassie told him it was her birthday and her husband arranged a special gift for her. She immediately handed him a few thousand dollars. Sean Diddy Combs was in the room, too.

Sex with Diddy's then-girlfriend Cassie

This was not a lone incident as Daniel was asked to engage in sexual relations with Cassie and Diddy on several occasions. He was asked to come to different hotels across Manhattan and at each of their private residences in the city.

Daniel Phillip said each time he met with Ventura and Combs, there were candles and bottles of baby oil and Astroglide lubricant on the table. On one occasion, Combs directed Phillip and Ventura through a role-playing exercise. “We were not very good at that at all,” Phillip said.

Diddy would often tell Daniel and Cassie to rub more baby oil on each other, and he would instruct him where and when to ejaculate. “He was always sitting in the corner masturbating,” Daniel said of Combs. He also added that Diddy would often switch places with him to engage in sexual intercourse with Cassie. On one occasion, Ventura asked him to urinate on her. Rarely did they use condoms.

Phillip said these encounters would last anywhere from one to 10 hours. After he would have sex with Ventura, she would go into the bedroom with Combs and leave Phillip waiting outside on a couch for hours. Sometimes they would come back out and tell him to leave, and other times they would bring him back into the bedroom for another round of intercourse.

The rampant drugs

On one instance, Diddy allegedly offered Phillip MDMA, or “molly,” which made Phillip feel “physically sick” and “nauseous” but also “euphoric.” Phillip left that night with a wad of cash, and, still under the influence, began roaming the city. “I went into the middle of Times Square and I handed out every single dollar he gave me,” Phillip said.

He didn’t care about the money Ventura and Combs gave him, saying it was “exciting” to be around famous people: “I never asked them for a single dollar.”

Diddy beat up Cassie

He also told the court that he saw Diddy physically abuse Cassie. One time, he saw Diddy throw a glass bottle at Cassie. On hitting her, he dragged her by her hair into another room. “She was screaming, and he pulled her into the bedroom,” Daniel said. “I could hear what sounded like him slapping her. She was screaming, ‘I’m sorry! I’m sorry!'” Phillip said Combs said to Ventura, “Bi***, when I tell you to come, you come now. Not later.”

“I was shocked. It came out of nowhere. I was terrified. I didn’t know what to do,” Phillip said. When asked why he didn’t intervene or call the police, he said, “In my mind … if I tried to do something I might lose my life.” He added, “My thoughts were, [Combs] was someone with unlimited power. … My life was at risk.” Phillip said Combs would attempt to resume sexual activities directly after the alleged domestic violence.