Sean Diddy Combs, one of the biggest names in the 1990s hip-hop scene, is now facing serious allegations that could lead to decades of imprisonment if convicted.

His sex trafficking trial begins today in Manhattan federal court, and here’s everything you need to know.

Sean Diddy Combs' trial begins!

On Monday (May 5), jury selection has been began in the music mogul's sex trafficking case. Notably, May 5 is

The first Monday in May, which annually marks New York's Met Gala, a high-profile celebrity charity event that Combs has attended several times.

Jury selection in the federal sex trafficking trial began at the US District Court in Manhattan before U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian.

Jury selection is expected to conclude in a week, with opening statements scheduled to begin on May 12.

Why is Sean Diddy Combs behind bars?

Once a music titan, Sean Diddy's world came tumbling down when he was arrested in September 2024 on serious federal charges, accusing the rapper of being allegedly involved in sex trafficking operations spanning over decades.

The charges that he has been accused of include: charges of rape, racketeering, two charges of sex trafficking, two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has also been accused of kidnapping, drugging, and coercing women into sex acts. Prosecutors also allege that the rapper has forced victims into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

What if Combs is guilty?

Combs, who had been known by names such as Puffy, Puff Daddy, P Diddy, is facing serious allegations. If convicted, the global superstar could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Who's going to testify at the trial?

Diddy’s former partner Cassie Ventura, who has accused the rapper of assault, rape, sex trafficking, has agreed to testify to his crimes. Four other accusers are expected to testify,

Cassie was the first person who accuse Diddy of sexual assault. However, they had an out-of-court settlement.

It has been reported earlier in Rolling Stone that Cassie Ventura is Victim-1, and was “the central target of the purported ‘criminal enterprise’ that allegedly used violence, threats, and manipulation to fulfill Combs’ ‘sexual gratification.'”

A shocking CCTV video from 2016, which was released by CNN last year, shows Combs brutally assaulting Ventura at a hotel.

What has Diddy's defence said?

Diddy has denied all the charges of wrongdoing. His legal team continues to say that all sexual activities were consensual and asserts his innocence.

“These are not new allegations or new accusers,” Combs’ attorneys told CNN. “These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion.”

Since September, the mogul has been hit with even more lawsuits, which accuse him of drugging, rape or assault.