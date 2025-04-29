New twist in Sean Diddy’s case as his legal team now argues that he was too intoxicated to form the intent required to commit the alleged crimes that he has been slapped with. Diddy’s legal team plans to call a Columbia University professor to testify that he had a "mental condition bearing on the issue of guilt."

These new developments have emerged ahead of Diddy’s trial, which is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

New twist in Diddy's case?

In response, federal prosecutors argue that a new expert testimony would only confuse the jury instead of shedding light on the facts. They called it irrelevant and filed a motion to prevent the expert testimony.

While the court documents redact the specifics of Diddy's alleged condition, there are indications that his defence is linked to claims of alcohol and drug use.

TMZ reported that, according to the legal documents, prosecutors say the defence must give proper notice before presenting any "evidence of the effects of drugs and alcohol on a defendant's memory or cognitive function”.

Meanwhile, prosecutors argue that even if Sean Diddy was intoxicated, the doctor's opinion on whether he was "lucid" is irrelevant. They point out that the doctor has never personally examined Sissy and his testimony would only be based on his experience with other individuals, not Diddy himself.

There is also some contention on whether a testimony of a forensic video expert is required with regard to the infamous video in which Diddy was caught beating his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The judge previously ruled that the video would be admitted in court as evidence. However, a ruling is yet to be announced on either of the matters. Sean Diddy Combs' trial: Ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura to testify