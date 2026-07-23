/Middle East on ‘edge of unimaginable’ as US-Iran conflict fuels regional tensions: UN

The United Nations on Thursday (July 23) warned that the situation in the Middle East is going out of control and pushing the region to the "edge of the unimaginable," as the United States and Iran traded powerful strikes in recent days, escalating tensions in the Gulf region and raising concerns that the conflict could spill over across the wider Gulf.

"The situation is getting out of control. It is teetering on the edge of the unimaginable. The region is being pulled into an ever-widening circle of confrontation. One crisis feeds another. One escalation triggers the next," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a Security Council meeting.

"As this dynamic spreads, the political objectives are becoming increasingly obscured by the confrontation itself."

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These statements came as the United States conducted its 12th consecutive night of military strikes against targets in Iran over control of the vital Strait of Hormuz. In retaliation, the Islamic Republic launched a barrage of missiles and drones across Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and others.

The recent flare-up, which ended the fragile ceasefire reached after the signing of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding between Tehran and Washington in June, led to the deaths of four US service members in Jordan and Iran. On the other hand, at least 50 civilians have been killed and around 500 wounded in the Islamic Republic, the health ministry said.

Further complicating the situation, Yemen's Houthi rebels declared a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia and threatened to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, expanding the regional wartime conflict beyond Hormuz.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, warned that the United States treats the Houthis as a direct proxy of Iran. He stated that if the Houthis carry out further attacks, "major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis themselves."

The escalation led to a significant surge in crude prices, threatening a wider energy crisis across the world. Brent crude crossed $100 a barrel, while WTI crude surged to $91.50 per barrel.

UN Chief repeatedly expressed his concern and called for dialogue and diplomacy amid ongoing escalation between the United States and Iran.



Secretary-General António Guterres “remains deeply concerned by the continuing and expanding military escalation between Iran and the United States over the past few days,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists in New York on Tuesday.