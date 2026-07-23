/Jessica Chastain's Other Mommy trailer becomes the internet's latest horror obsession

The first trailer of Jessica Chastain's Other Mommy has become one of the year's most talked-about topics on social media after a few scenes from the clip went viral. Featuring the Hollywood actress in a dual role,, the trailer has generated significant buzz ahead of its release. Let's delve in to know why everyone is spooked out because of the trailer.

Trailer of Other Mommy; netizens' reaction

The film stars Jessica Chastain in a dual role as a loving mother and her terrifying supernatural double, known as "Other Mommy". The psychological horror follows young Bela, who begins to realise that the sinister figure haunting her home looks exactly like her real mother, blurring the line between reality and nightmare.

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Netizens flooded the social media platforms to express their views post the release of the first trailer of the film. One user wrote, "When the husband came in, and the other mommy showed her face, I was spooked. Okay, I am sat."

Another user wrote, "the Other Mommy looks terrifying. But I'm still going to see it no matter what."

"You never thought your childhood trauma was that bad, not even when therapists gave you a million labels, until you saw the trailer for Other Mommy and knew three seconds in that it was going to be a horror story", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "Movie called other mommy about a young girl who is threatened by a demon that looks like her mother- oh so a live action Coraline."

All about Other Mommy

Directed by Rob Savage, Other Mommy is an upcoming American supernatural psychological horror film. Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain (It Chapter Two, The Eyes of Tammy Faye) stars in a dual role as Bela’s mother and as “Other Mommy", a manifestation of the entity. Jay Duplass (Transparent, Industry) plays Daddo, Bela’s father, and Arabella Olivia Clark (The Housemaid, The Hand that Rocks the Cradle) plays Bela.

The supporting cast includes Actor Award nominee Dichen Lachman (Severance), Emmy and Tony Award nominee Arian Moayed (Succession) and screen legend Karen Allen (Indiana Jones films). Other Mommy is scheduled to be released on October 9, 2026, by Universal Pictures.

Is Other Mommy based on a novel?