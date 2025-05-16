Published: May 16, 2025, 10:05 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Hollywood | Entertainment | Photos The London premiere of Mission: Impossible- Final Reckoning saw a special guest in attendance. Actor Michael B Jordan sprang a surprise on Tom Cruise on the red carpet.
1 / 14
(Photograph:)
Michael B Jordon springs a surprise
The London premiere of Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning had a surprise guest. Actor Michael B Jordan sprang a surprise on Tom Cruise at the premiere of his highly anticipated film. The two were seen giving each other a hug as they posed for the paps.
2 / 14
(Photograph:)
Jordan's post for Cruise
Michael B Jordan, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest hit 'Sinners', joined several other celebrities at the star-studded screening on Thursday. Jordan shared a post on social media and captioned it as, “I was too young to see the first Mission Impossible in the theater, but now I get a chance to watch the final one in IMAX!!!! Much love @tomcruise (sic)."
3 / 14
(Photograph:)
Tom Cruise praises Sinners
Back in April, Tom Cruise extended support to Sinners, congratulated the team and urged fans to 'must watch' the Ryan Coogler directorial in theatres. His post read, "Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits (sic)!"
4 / 14
(Photograph:)
On top of a plane
At the London premiere, the Hollywood veteran climbed on top of a makeshift plane and posed for the camera.
5 / 14
(Photograph:)
Early release in India
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will hit theatres globally on May 23. The film received a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 and will release in India on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
6 / 14
(Photograph:)
The women of Mission Impossible
Apart from Cruise, the London premiere also had other cast members in attendance including Hannah Waddingham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Angela Bassett and Hayley Atwell.
7 / 14
(Photograph:)
Tom Cruise's other projects
Besides MI 8, Tom Cruise is also gearing up for an untitled film with Alejandro Gonzlez Irritu, which is scheduled to release worldwide in 2026.
8 / 14
(Photograph:)
Michael B Jordon springs a surprise
The London premiere of Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning had a surprise guest. Actor Michael B Jordan sprang a surprise on Tom Cruise at the premiere of his highly anticipated film. The two were seen giving each other a hug as they posed for the paps.
9 / 14
(Photograph:)
Jordan's post for Cruise
Michael B Jordan, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest hit 'Sinners', joined several other celebrities at the star-studded screening on Thursday. Jordan shared a post on social media and captioned it as, “I was too young to see the first Mission Impossible in the theater, but now I get a chance to watch the final one in IMAX!!!! Much love @tomcruise (sic)."
10 / 14
(Photograph:)
Tom Cruise praises Sinners
Back in April, Tom Cruise extended support to Sinners, congratulated the team and urged fans to 'must watch' the Ryan Coogler directorial in theatres. His post read, "Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits (sic)!"
11 / 14
(Photograph:)
On top of a plane
At the London premiere, the Hollywood veteran climbed on top of a makeshift plane and posed for the camera.
12 / 14
(Photograph:)
Early release in India
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will hit theatres globally on May 23. The film received a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 and will release in India on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
13 / 14
(Photograph:)
The women of Mission Impossible
Apart from Cruise, the London premiere also had other cast members in attendance including Hannah Waddingham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Angela Bassett and Hayley Atwell.
14 / 14
(Photograph:)
Tom Cruise's other projects
Besides MI 8, Tom Cruise is also gearing up for an untitled film with Alejandro Gonzlez Irritu, which is scheduled to release worldwide in 2026.