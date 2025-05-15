Published: May 15, 2025, 15:00 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 15:00 IST

Story highlights In an exciting crossover, Cruise has reportedly filmed an episode for Run Seok Jin, the popular variety show hosted by BTS's Seok Jin, while in South Korea.

Tom Cruise is gearing up for the worldwide release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and had been in South Korea on May 7th. According to a new report, Cruise shot for BTS’s Seok Jin's variety show Run Seok Jin (Run Jin).

In the show, the BTS singer takes on various challenges and activities, and this seems like a perfect way for Tom Cruise to promote the upcoming Mission: Impossible movie, where he does all of his death-defying stunts himself.

According to Soompi, a representative from HYBE said, “Tom Cruise recently participated in filming for Jin’s web variety show Run Jin. The episode will be revealed at a later date.” As per their reports, a representative from Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning also confirmed the appearance, stating, “Tom Cruise had filmed for Run Jin. The footage will be released soon via the channel.”

No doubt that fans in Korea and the world over will be looking forward to the premiere of the episode when it drops.

As for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the movie has a budget of 200 million, making it one of the most expensive Hollywood movies ever made. The Final Reckoning will be the last outing of Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and will be hitting the big screen worldwide on 23 May 2025. In India, the movie will be released in all major languages.