Published: May 15, 2025, 11:07 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 11:07 IST

Crayon Shin-chan, more popularly known as Shinchan, is a Japanese anime series that has found popularity the world over, including in India. The show, which first aired in 1992, has been dubbed in over 30 languages and aired in 45 countries. Since its launch in India in 2006, Shinchan has gone on to become a household name. But his journey to becoming a beloved icon was not a smooth one.

The show became popular in Japan thanks to its clever writing and comedy that relied on a lot of sexual innuendo. When it aired in India initially, this was kept in and helped create a surge of popularity for the show. But this would eventually lead to the show getting banned in 2008 by the Indian Censor Board, citing its vulgarity, use of bad language and inappropriate content.

But thanks to the popularity of the show, it was back on Indian TV screens in 2009. But this time around, all the sexual jokes and references were cut and redubbed, which ended up making the Indian version of the show completely different from what the original makers intended.

Now, 19 years after its Indian TV premiere, the show has been dubbed in all major languages in the country and enjoys widespread popularity. This led to the first-ever theatrical release of a Shinchan movie in the country.

Shinchan: Our Dinosaur Diary is currently running successfully in theatres across India. The release of the movie also helps to promote the planned theatrical release of the upcoming movie in the franchise, Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magnificent! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers (Shinchan: Scorching Kasukabe Dancers). The movie will be the first entry in the franchise set in India.

In the movie, Shin-chan and the Kasukabe Dancers win a trip to India after a dance competition. During their journey, Shin-chan and his close friend Bo-chan stumble upon a mysterious nose-shaped backpack hiding a powerful secret. A sudden accident transforms Bo-chan into Bo-kun, a villainous figure whose newfound abilities threaten the world.

Shinchan: Scorching Kasukabe Dancers will be released in all major Indian languages this October.