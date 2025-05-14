Published: May 14, 2025, 15:50 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 15:50 IST

A new trailer for James Gunn's Superman has dropped. The trailer contains never-before-seen footage from the movie. In the trailer, we see The Man of Steel battle The Hammer of Boravia, a new character created for the DCU and Lex Luthor breaking into the Fortress of Solitude. The trailer is jam-packed with DC easter eggs and references.

The movie will be the first big-screen entry of the DC Cinematic Universe (DCU) and will focus on Superman's first year as a superhero in Metropolis. It will also introduce a host of DC heroes like Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho.

David Corenswet stars as Superman, taking over the mantle from Henry Cavill, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Reactions to internal test screenings for Superman were largely positive, with many praising the film’s tone, Gunn’s direction, and David Corenswet’s portrayal of the iconic superhero.

The supporting cast includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela De Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

The movie will also lead into the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which stars Milly Alcock. It is currently being filmed in the UK and is directed by Craig Gillespie, with a planned release in 2026.

A live-action Green Lantern series called Lanterns is also in production in the US. It will introduce iconic DC heroes Hal Jordan and John Stewart, played by Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, respectively.

Superman is set to premiere in cinemas worldwide on 11 July 2025.