Published: May 17, 2025, 10:33 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 10:33 IST

Newlyweds Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer attended the premiere of The Chronology of Water along with the cast at Cannes 2025. Stewart and Meyer exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony held on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. The couple, who began dating in 2019, got engaged in 2021.

During a 2021 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Stewart revealed that Meyer had proposed to her, saying, "It's not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who's going to fulfil what weird f------ gender role thing and we don't do that or think about it in those terms," she explained.

The Chronology of Water marks Kristen Stewart's directorial debut and is a biopic based on the life of American writer and teacher Lidia Yuknavitch and her journey of self-discovery after escaping her abusive family. The movie also deals with her struggles with drug abuse.

Speaking about the movie, Kristen Stewart said, "I am not being false humble — we’re all running on fumes. I was like, 'We can do it.' I was like an absolute basket case, I’m kind of happy to take on something vulnerable. I’m happy to take something with mistakes. Mistakes are f---ing hot."