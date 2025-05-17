Cannes 2025: Here's why Pedro Pascal stopped Joaquin Phoenix's red carpet fan wave
Published: May 17, 2025, 06:15 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 06:15 IST
At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, fans were shocked when Pedro Pascal stopped his Eddington co-star Joaquin Phoenix from waving at fans. Find out why.
At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, fans were shocked when Pedro Pascal stopped his Eddington co-star Joaquin Phoenix from waving at fans, while they were walking the red carpet along with their fellow cast members Emma Stone and Austin Butler and director Ari Aster.
The incident happened when the cast reached the top of the Palais steps of the Auditorium Louis Lumière and turned around and waved to the fans. However, when Joaquin waved, Pedro pulled his hand down and whispered something in his ear and the actor suddenly had a shocked look on his face and quickly put his hands in his pocket.
Online sleuths were quick to deduce that Pedro most likely stopped the actor because his wave got interpreted wrong and might be seen as a N*zi salute. If this were indeed the case, Phoenix should be thanking Pedro's quick thinking.
On a more light-hearted note, this was not the only incident that took place on the red carpet with the Eddington cast. Earlier, when Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal, and Austin Butler were interrupted by a bee, Stone had a hilarious reaction to it.