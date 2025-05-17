Cannes 2025: A bee steals the spotlight as Emma Stone, Pedro Pascal and the cast of Eddington walk the red carpet
Published: May 17, 2025, 05:33 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 05:33 IST
While Emma Watson, Pedro Pascal, Austin Butler and the rest of the cast of Eddington were walking the red carpet at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, an unexpected visitor stole the spotlight right from underneath their noses. A bee had interrupted them.
While Emma, Pedro, and Austin walked the red carpet for photos, the bee decided to join in, too. First, Emma saw it buzzing around Austin's head, and once it had its fill, it moved on to the actress. Emma delivered a hilarious reaction and pretended to swoon, and Pedro caught her fall.
The cast is promoting their upcoming film Eddington, a contemporary western written and directed by Ari Aster. The movie stars Joaquin Phoenix, marking their second collaboration after 2023’s surrealist comedy Beau Is Afraid, which earned Phoenix a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.