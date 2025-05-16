Published: May 16, 2025, 10:56 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 10:56 IST

Story highlights Anupam Kher got the warmest hug and kiss on his cheek from Hollywood legend Robert De Niro as the two met up at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025. Entertainment

Show Full Article

Anupam Kher got the warmest hug and kiss on his cheek from Hollywood legend Robert De Niro as the two met up at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025. Many would recall that the two veteran actors shared the screen in Silver Linings Playbook back in 2012.

The former co-stars paths crossed once again at the ongoing film festival, where Kher is gearing up for the world premiere of his new directorial venture Tanvi the Great scheduled to take place on May 17. De Niro received the honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement on the opening night of the festival.

Kher took to social media on Friday to share a video of the reunion. Kher can heard sayng, “I am so happy to meet Mr De Niro!” as the Hollywood star smiles and then promptly kisses Kher on his cheek and gives him a warm hug.

During their warm interaction, the Bollywood actor spoke to De Niro about the film and introduced him to debutant actor Shubhangi, who plays the lead role in his film. De Niro graciously extended his best wishes to the young actor.

View this post on Instagram