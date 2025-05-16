Anupam Kher gets a kiss from Robert De Niro as they meet at Cannes 2025: ‘So happy to meet Mr De Niro!’
Published: May 16, 2025, 10:56 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 10:56 IST
Anupam Kher got the warmest hug and kiss on his cheek from Hollywood legend Robert De Niro as the two met up at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025. Many would recall that the two veteran actors shared the screen in Silver Linings Playbook back in 2012.
The former co-stars paths crossed once again at the ongoing film festival, where Kher is gearing up for the world premiere of his new directorial venture Tanvi the Great scheduled to take place on May 17. De Niro received the honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement on the opening night of the festival.
Kher took to social media on Friday to share a video of the reunion. Kher can heard sayng, “I am so happy to meet Mr De Niro!” as the Hollywood star smiles and then promptly kisses Kher on his cheek and gives him a warm hug.
During their warm interaction, the Bollywood actor spoke to De Niro about the film and introduced him to debutant actor Shubhangi, who plays the lead role in his film. De Niro graciously extended his best wishes to the young actor.
A few days ago, Anupam Kher congratulated De Niro in his Instagram post for receiving Cannes honour. He captioned the post, “Congratulations to dear Robert De Niro for Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. You are literally the 'Godfather of Acting'. It is my honour and privilege to share the screen with you and to call you, my friend. Thank you for the inspiration and the brilliance over the years. Love and prayers always! (sic)”