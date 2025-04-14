Anupam Kher’s directorial feature film Tanvi The Great is all set to make its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The film will be screened under the Marche du Film section. Kher, who also plays a prominent role in the film, will present the film alongside cast and crew of the film. The premiere will reportedly have several A-list celebrities in attendance. Kher returns to direction after 23 years. He had directed Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan starrer Om Jai Jagdish back in early 2000s.

Tanvi The Great to have multi-city premiere

Following its Cannes debut, the film will travel across the globe with screenings planned in major cities such as London, New York, and Los Angeles. This global rollout is part of a strategic plan to introduce the film to diverse audiences worldwide. The plot details of the films have been kept under wraps but it has been generating a lot of buzz online since the film’s first look was unveiled.

Produced in collaboration with India’s National Film Development Corporation, the film brings together a team of notable creatives. The screenplay has been penned by Ankur Suman, known for Kaagaz, and Abhishek Dixit, who previously worked on Uunchai. Kher too has contributing to the writing process.

Renowned cinematographer Keiko Nakahara, whose recent work includes Farrey, has handled the visuals, while Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, celebrated for his work on RRR, has created the film’s music.

“I’ve always wanted to create a film with a universal theme – one that transcends boundaries and connects with hearts everywhere. Tanvi The Great is a story born from deep passion and purpose. It’s a film from our hearts, and I believe it will resonate just as deeply with audiences in Ahmedabad as it will in America,” Kher said.

“Having Oscar-winner MM Keeravani bring this story to life with his musical genius has been a true blessing. His artistry has elevated ‘Tanvi the Great’ in ways I had only dreamt of. I am truly humbled to present ‘Tanvi the Great,’ our labor of love, to the world,” he added.

The first look of the film was unveiled last week. Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted the brief clip from the upcoming film. The teaser shows a heartwarming story centered around a young girl, Tanvi. However, her face isn't revealed in the video.