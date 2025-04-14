For decades, fans have gathered outside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai Mansion to catch a glimpse of the actor or simply click a photo for memory’s sake. Most have been curious about Khan’s luxurious home and how it looks from inside. Khan is known to live a luxurious life and has several homes in different parts of the world. Now, fans can get a taste of Khan’s lifestyle first hand as his luxury Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles, America is up on AirBnb.

Living in SRK’s home for a night comes at a cost

The six bedroom mansion has a pool, a jacuzzi and sophisticated cabanas, and even a private tennis court. If you want to spend a night at King Khan’s luxurious abode you will have to play a staggering Rs 1.96 lakh (Rs 196,000) for it.

The villa, is situated close to the famous areas of Santa Monica, Rodeo Drive, and West Hollywood. The villa provides the ideal balance of luxury, exclusivity and comfort. The villa promises to provide privacy and tranquillity.

The interiors are set in beige-on-white combination which exudes sophistication. A cozy fireplace, large mirrors, opulent chandeliers, and plush couches all contribute to the opulent yet welcoming ambiance.

The decor is given personality by a carefully chosen bookshelf and international artwork, which elevates the over look of the décor making it look opulent and luxurious.

Back in 2019, Shah Rukh had shared a glimpse of the home on Twitter, highlighting his deep emotional connection to his houses. “There’s no place like home to disconnect from the outside world and spend some time with oneself,” he once said.

According to reports, the actor had stayed in this villa while shooting of Jab Harry Met Sejal in 2017.

SRK moves out of Mannat

The actor and his family recently shifted out of Mannat as it is under renovation. The family has moved into to two luxurious duplex apartments in the Puja Casa building, located in the upscale Pali Hill area of Mumbai. The family is expected to stay in their temporary residence until the makeover of Mannat is complete.

