Published: May 16, 2025, 04:34 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 04:34 IST

Story highlights 17-year-old Nitanshi Goel made her Cannes debut on Thursday and exuded charm and confidence on the red carpet, which could give veteran attendees tough competition. Bollywood | Lifestyle| Entertainment

Show Full Article

From Nirmal Pradesh to France! Laapataa Ladies’ star Nitanshi Goel aka Phool Kumari is going places. The 17-year-old star made her Cannes debut on Thursday and exuded charm and confidence on the red carpet that could give veteran attendees a tough competition. Dressed in a black and gold gown by Jade by Monica and Karishma (MK), Nitanshi attended the screening of the film Dossier 137 and posed for cameras on the red carpet.

Styled by celebrity stylists duo Shrey and Urja and dressed by Jade by MK, Nitanshi Goel dazzled on the red carpet in a voluminous black and gold gown, which paid homage to Indian craftsmanship. It features a strapless neckline, a corseted bodice, a cinched waist, gold floral embroidery, a voluminous structure on the waist attached with a tulle overlay, a mermaid-like skirt, a train flowing on the back, and a floor-sweeping hem length.

The look was accessorized with minimal additions, to let the outfit shine on its own. Nitanshi chose a dainty gold swirl choker necklace, serpentine earrings, rings, and high heels to complete the look. highlighter.

The internet loved Nitanshi's glamorous avatar on the red carpet and couldn't stop gushing over ‘Phool’ referring to her character Phool in Laapataa Ladies. Anonymous fashion and pop culture-based Instagram page Diet Sabya wrote, “A starrrrrr is born.” Several fans showered Nitanshi with compliments under Diet Sabya's post. Netflix India said, “I say phool marks for this look.” A comment said, “Phool Cannes pohoch gayi( Phool has reached Cannes)”

View this post on Instagram

A fan wrote, “Phool bloomed on the red carpet.” Another said, “The camera on the live stream of the red carpet was obsessed with her. Even veterans don't get this much screen time, as a debutant at Cannes, she did amazing.” A comment read, “Princesscore in every good way.”

See pics here. The highlight of her look, which stood out is the custom pearl hair accessory, beautifully crafted by Be Abhika, featuring cascading pearl strands that hold miniature photo frames of legendary Indian actresses. She paid heartfelt tribute to Madhubala, Rekha, Sridevi, Vaijayanti Mala, Hema Malini, Wahida Rehman & Nutan. Earlier in the day, during an interaction with the press, Nitanshi chose a custom-made Ivory saree for her first appearance at Cannes.