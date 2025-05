From Nirmal Pradesh to France! Laapataa Ladies’ star Nitanshi Goel aka Phool Kumari is going places. The 17-year-old star made her Cannes debut on Thursday and exuded charm and confidence on the red carpet that could give veteran attendees a tough competition. Dressed in a black and gold gown by Jade by Monica and Karishma (MK), Nitanshi attended the screening of the film Dossier 137 and posed for cameras on the red carpet.