Published: May 15, 2025, 13:08 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 13:08 IST

Story highlights For her red carpet appearance, she opted for a beautiful and an elegant saree. This custom pre-draped saree captures the spirit of youthful grace while paying homage to India’s rich textile legacy.

Show Full Article

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival is underway, and A-listers from across the world have arrived in the French city to celebrate the finest in cinema. From India, several celebrities are reported to visit, while others have already arrived. Actress Nitanshi Goel has also reached and made her red carpet debut.

For her red carpet appearance, she opted for a beautiful and an elegant saree. This custom pre-draped saree captures the spirit of youthful grace while paying homage to India’s rich textile legacy. In a soft ivory palette, the silhouette blends traditional with modern artistry—making Nitanshi’s poised yet fresh presence on the global stage.

The highlight of her look which stood out is the custom pearl hair accessory, beautifully crafted by Be Abhika, featuring cascading pearl strands that hold miniature photo frames of legendary Indian actresses. She paid heartfelt tribute to Madhubala, Rekha, Sridevi, Vaijayanti Mala, Hema Malini, Wahida Rehman & Nutan. With this gesture, Nitanshi proudly represented the India Beauties and their panache on the global stage.

The saree features a fluid, pre-constructed drape with an extended trail. It is adorned with delicate bow embroidery, cascading 3D floral accents, and subtle paisley motifs brought to life through an ancient resist-dyeing technique. The blouse is intricately handcrafted with pearl and bead detailing, reminiscent of vintage Indian heirloom work.

A celebration of innocence, elegance, and storytelling through Indian craft designed for Nitanshi at the Cannes Indian Pavilion by Jade by Monica and Karishma.

Styled by Shrey and Urja, the look is elevated with thoughtful, minimal accents. Delicate bow-shaped earrings echo the saree’s embroidery, adding charm and solidarity.