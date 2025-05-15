Published: May 15, 2025, 06:18 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 06:18 IST

Story highlights Comedian and actor-producer Vir Das, known for his sharp wit and unapologetic humour took a dig at the new rule at Cannes Film Festival on his social media account. Entertainment

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 13, and several celebrities graced the red carpet at the opening ceremony. But what grabbed everyone's attention was its rule on the ban of nudity and voluminous outfits on the red carpet. Comedian and actor-producer Vir Das, known for his sharp wit and unapologetic humour took a dig at the new rule on his social media account.

Vir Das took to Instagram to share a post and wrote, "It's with deep regret that I announce I will no longer will be attending the Cannes film festival because of the new red-carpet rules. For multiple generations nude voluminous gowns with large trains have been culturally specific to the comedy community."

He further added, "This year I had planned a dark beige, 78 foot long, off-shoulder piece that moved finely into sleeves that covered my wrists, but dipped lower and gently showcased the heart of my scrotum. But, I can't wear a Gota original, I refuse to let our culture be shunted. I was planning on taking multiple selfies of cultural significance. But someone has to take a stand. I wish the festival all the best.”

Fans soon flooded the comment section with their opinion and one user wrote, "More power to you". Another user wrote, "Really ballzy move man, much respect".

The dress code section of the Cannes 2025 website read, "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted. The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules.”