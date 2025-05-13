There are new rules for the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. The prestigious film festival kicks off on May 13 in Cannes, and organisers have officially banned nudity and "excessively voluminous" clothing on the red carpet.

Advertisment

Cannes bans nudity and voluminous clothes

The film festival, in its 78th edition this year, will witness the premiere of several big films. Cannes has for years been the platform to launch and premiere new films from across the world. While cinema remains the priority at the festival, the red carpet appearances also create quite a stir. Anybody who is a somebody in the showbiz aspires to walk the Cannes red carpet at least once in their career, as the fame garnered there helps give actors and their careers a much-needed boost.

The recent move to ban nudity comes after a demonstrator appeared topless on the Cannes red carpet in 2022.

Advertisment

Earlier this year, Bianca Censori's transparent dress at the Grammys red carpet grabbed more headlines than the awards. Bianca’s appearance, reportedly, also helped Cannes organisers to make such a rule.

In keeping with "the institutional framework" of the festival and French law, the festival issued an official statement. It read, "This year, the Cannes Film Festival has made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect. The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law."

Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon and 350 other Hollywood stars condemn Gaza 'genocide' on eve of Cannes Festival 2025

Advertisment

In addition, the festival said that it "reserves the right to deny access to individuals whose attire could obstruct the movement of other guests or complicate seating arrangements in the screening rooms."

Cannes too has had it share of nude dresses. Last year, model Bella Hadid had turned heads in a sandy-brown Saint Laurent number with a completely sheer halter-neck top. Also by Saint Laurent was photographer Nadia Lee Cohen’s slinky see-through knit dress worn to the premiere of the film “The Shrouds.” A few days later, actress Vicky Krieps went for a transparent boudoir-themed Armani Privé gown.

Meanwhile voluminous dresses too are a regular feature on the Cannes red carpet. Indian actresses like Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor have all worn voluminous dresses with long trail at some point on the Cannes red carpet.

Cannes 2025: Sharmila Tagore to attend the screening of Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri

The rule was put in place just 24 hours prior to the festival. With designers planning looks for the festival months in advance, the sudden move can lead to chaos.