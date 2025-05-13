More than 350 figures from the cinema world including Hollywood stars Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon condemned "genocide" in Gaza in an open letter published Monday on the eve of the Cannes Festival.

Advertisment

"We cannot remain silent while genocide is taking place in Gaza," read the letter initiated by several pro-Palestinian activist groups and published in French newspaper Liberation and US magazine Variety.

The signatories, which include acclaimed Spanish director Pedro Almodovar and former Cannes winner Ruben Ostlund, decried the death of Gazan photojournalist Fatima Hassouna.

Hassouna, 25, is the subject of a documentary which will premiere in Cannes on Thursday by Iranian director Sepideh Farsi, titled "Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk".

Advertisment

Hassouna was killed along with 10 relatives in an Israeli air strike on her family home in northern Gaza last month, the day after the documentary was announced as part of the ACID Cannes selection.

Farsi welcomed the impact of her film but called on Cannes Festival organisers to denounce Israel's ongoing bombardment of the devastated Palestinian territory.

"There needs to be a real statement," she told AFP. "Saying 'the festival isn't political' makes no sense."

Advertisment

This year's Cannes jury president Juliette Binoche was initially said by organisers to have signed the petition, but her spokeswoman told AFP she had not endorsed it and her name was not published by Liberation.

Cannes 2025: Tom Cruise returns with 'Mission Impossible' finale

Other signatories include Jonathan Glazer, the British director of Jewish origin who won an Oscar for his 2023 Auschwitz drama "The Zone of Interest", as well as US star Mark Ruffalo and Spanish actor Javier Bardem.

- War programming -

The Cannes Festival kicks off Tuesday on the French Riviera, with an opening ceremony headlined by Robert De Niro and three films showing the devastation of Russia's war on Ukraine.

Two documentaries featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a third film shot on the brutal frontlines of Europe's biggest war in 80 years are to be screened on a "Ukraine Day" of programming.

It is "a reminder of the commitment of artists, authors and journalists to tell the story of this conflict in the heart of Europe", the festival said.

Nothing similar has been planned for the war in Gaza, but the film on Hassouna is set to "honour" her memory, organisers have said previously.

Gazan filmmakers Arab and Tarzan Nasser are also set to showcase their fiction feature set in 2007 in the Palestinian territory in one of the secondary sections of the festival.

Cannes 2025: Sharmila Tagore to attend the screening of Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri

The opening film on Tuesday evening is "Leave One Day" by newcomer French director Amelie Bonnin before Hollywood heavyweight De Niro receives an honorary Palme d'Or.

- Depardieu -

De Niro is one of the most outspoken critics of Donald Trump in the American cinema world, with the "Taxi Driver" star often struggling to find words harsh enough for the US president.

Trump has made himself one of the main talking-points in Cannes after announcing on May 5 that he wanted 100-percent tariffs on movies "produced in foreign lands".

The idea sent shockwaves through the film world, although few insiders or experts understand how such a policy could be implemented.

Cannes director Thierry Fremaux talked up the festival's "rich" American film programme on Monday, with movies from Wes Anderson, Richard Linklater, Ari Aster and Kelly Reichardt in the main competition.

"American cinema remains great cinema. The United States remains a great country of cinema," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.

