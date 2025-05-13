Published: May 13, 2025, 13:19 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Cannes is back this year, and so is fashion. As the festival begins, we take a look back at Indian actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor who have walked the red carpet and turned heads with their unique fashion statements over the years.
1 / 12
(Photograph:)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The Queen of Cannes! Over the years, Aishwarya has been a regular attendee of the festival - sometimes she has won hearts with her look, while other times, she has shown up with something that left everyone scratching their heads.
2 / 12
(Photograph:)
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone has been part of a jury member at this prestigious Cannes festival. Over the years, she had dazzled on the red carpet with back-to-back stunning looks. Apart from all her stunning looks, the one outfit that left everyone in shock was her lime green Giambattista Valli dress made of yards of gauzy fabric.
3 / 12
(Photograph:)
Hina Khan
The Indian television actress Hina Khan made her Cannes debut in 2019. The actress, who is currently battling cancer, has made everyone a fan of her looks. The actress walked in a grey sparkling gown by designer Zaid Naked, and for the second time, she opted for a dark silver metallic Alin Le’ Kal gown.
4 / 12
(Photograph:)
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut stunned everyone with her regal look, as she chose to wear a gorgeous golden kanjeevaram saree with a thin red border, accompanied by maroon gloves by Indian designers Falguni Shane Peacock. As for her second appearance, she picked up a fish-cut ivory gown by Michael Cinco.
5 / 12
(Photograph:)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra attended the 72nd Cannes Film Festival wearing a shiny black and maroon thigh-high slit gown by Roberto Cavalli with hammered Chopard earrings that nearly grazed her shoulders. For the second walk, she opted for a ruffled off-shoulder Georges Hobeika gown accessorised with diamond jewellery and her hair was tied in a ponytail.
6 / 12
(Photograph:)
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor has always been a trendsetter in fashion. At the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, her look blended modernity with a touch of Indian culture. She wore a custom white tuxedo by Ralph & Russo featuring a plunging neckline. To complement her outfit, she adorned herself with a multi-tiered emerald necklace.
7 / 12
(Photograph:)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The Queen of Cannes! Over the years, Aishwarya has been a regular attendee of the festival - sometimes she has won hearts with her look, while other times, she has shown up with something that left everyone scratching their heads.
8 / 12
(Photograph:)
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone has been part of a jury member at this prestigious Cannes festival. Over the years, she had dazzled on the red carpet with back-to-back stunning looks. Apart from all her stunning looks, the one outfit that left everyone in shock was her lime green Giambattista Valli dress made of yards of gauzy fabric.
9 / 12
(Photograph:)
Hina Khan
The Indian television actress Hina Khan made her Cannes debut in 2019. The actress, who is currently battling cancer, has made everyone a fan of her looks. The actress walked in a grey sparkling gown by designer Zaid Naked, and for the second time, she opted for a dark silver metallic Alin Le’ Kal gown.
10 / 12
(Photograph:)
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut stunned everyone with her regal look, as she chose to wear a gorgeous golden kanjeevaram saree with a thin red border, accompanied by maroon gloves by Indian designers Falguni Shane Peacock. As for her second appearance, she picked up a fish-cut ivory gown by Michael Cinco.
11 / 12
(Photograph:)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra attended the 72nd Cannes Film Festival wearing a shiny black and maroon thigh-high slit gown by Roberto Cavalli with hammered Chopard earrings that nearly grazed her shoulders. For the second walk, she opted for a ruffled off-shoulder Georges Hobeika gown accessorised with diamond jewellery and her hair was tied in a ponytail.
12 / 12
(Photograph:)
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor has always been a trendsetter in fashion. At the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, her look blended modernity with a touch of Indian culture. She wore a custom white tuxedo by Ralph & Russo featuring a plunging neckline. To complement her outfit, she adorned herself with a multi-tiered emerald necklace.