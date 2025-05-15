Published: May 15, 2025, 17:36 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Before this year's winner of the Cannes Film Festival is announced, we decided to compile a list of all the films that won this decade and where you can watch them.
All the Palme d'Or-winning movies of this decade and where to watch them
The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is currently underway, and every year, one movie is chosen to take home the coveted Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded at the event to the best feature film selected by its jury. Before this year's winner is announced, we decided to compile a list of all the films that won the prize in this decade and where you can watch them.
Dheepan (2015)
The movie follows the lives of a family who fled civil war-ravaged Sri Lanka and made a home in France. Dheepan is streaming on Netflix.
I, Daniel Blake (2016)
The movie follows the everyday struggles of a middle-aged man who has been denied Employment and Support Allowance despite being eligible. I, Daniel Blake is streaming on Prime Video.
The Square (2017)
A black comedy based on true events, the movie is a must-watch. The Square is streaming on MUBI.
Shoplifters (2018)
The touching drama is about a family that resorts to shoplifting to survive. The movie is streaming on Prime Video and Netflix.
Parasite (2019)
A brilliant social commentary that follows a poor family living in South Korea who infiltrates the lives of a wealthy family. Parasite is streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, and Sony LIV.
Titane (2021)
A must-watch horror film that follows a woman's descent into madness after a titanium plate is fitted into her head following a road accident. The movie is streaming on Prime Video.
Triangle of Sadness (2022)
The movie follows a celebrity couple who find themselves fighting for survival after they get stranded on a deserted island while on a luxury cruise. The movie is streaming on Prime Video and Sony LIV.
Anatomy of a Fall (2023)
A gripping courtroom drama that follows a mother who must prove her innocence after her husband commits suicide. The movie is streaming on Prime Video.
Anora (2024)
The movie follows a stripper who gets married to the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch and finds her idyllic life crumbling before her eyes. The movie is streaming on Apple TV, Prime Video, and JioHotstar.
